KIEV, June 29 The sophisticated computer virus
that spread from Ukraine across the world this week was highly
likely a cover for installing new malware in Ukrainian
computers, a top Ukrainian police official told Reuters on
Thursday.
"Since the virus was modified to encrypt all data and make
decryption impossible, the likelihood of it being done to
install new malware is high," the official, who declined to be
identified, wrote in a phone text message.
The virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe as it
spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai
to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in
Australia.
