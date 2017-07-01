KIEV, July 1 Ukraine's state security service
(SBU) said on Saturday that the Russian security services were
involved in a recent cyber attack that hit Ukraine, saying the
aim was to destroy important data and spread panic.
The SBU also said the attack, which started in Ukraine and
spread around the world on Tuesday, was by the same hackers who
attacked the Ukrainian power grid in December 2016. Ukrainian
politicians were quick to blame Russia for Tuesday's attack, but
a Kremlin spokesman dismissed "unfounded blanket accusations".
"The available data, including those obtained in cooperation
with international antivirus companies, give us reason to
believe that the same hacking groups are involved in the
attacks, which in December 2016 attacked the financial system,
transport and energy facilities of Ukraine using TeleBots and
BlackEnergy," the SBU said.
"This testifies to the involvement of the special services
of Russian Federation in this attack."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)