KIEV, July 4 Ukrainian police have seized the
computer servers of Ukrainian accounting software firm M.E.Doc
as part of an investigation into last week's cyber attack, Cyber
Police Chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukrainian officials and security firms have said some of the
initial infections occurred when malware was transmitted via a
malicious update issued by M.E.Doc, which is Ukraine's most
popular accounting software.
M.E.Doc's developers told Reuters on Monday their servers
were not compromised by the hackers and that updates it issued
to clients were not infected. They were not immediately
available for comment on Tuesday.
