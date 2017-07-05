KIEV, July 5 The servers of the Ukrainian
software firm used as part of last week's global cyber attack
were not updated since February 2013, Dmytro Shymkiv, the Deputy
Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, told Reuters
on Wednesday.
A former director at Microsoft in Ukraine, Shymkiv said that
it was still unclear how many computers in the country had been
left compromised by the cyber attack.
The attack used a virus, dubbed "NotPetya" by some experts,
to take down thousands of computers in dozens of countries,
disrupting shipping and businesses.
Police raided the offices of software developer Intellect
Service late on Tuesday, after cyber security researchers said
they had found a "backdoor" written into some of the updates
issued by its M.E. Doc accounting software.
