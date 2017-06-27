BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving any further details. The company's website was not available.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.