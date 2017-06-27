BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.
Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.
"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."
WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.