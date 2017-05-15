UPDATE 1-Fewer than 10 French companies hit by cyber attacks - security agency

(Adds Renault production resumed)

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - The French government cyber security agency ANSII knows of "fewer than 10" French companies that have fallen victim to a global hacking attack that hit car factories, hospitals and other organisations in about 100 countries, an ANSII spokesman said on Monday.

French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of the ransomware cyber attack that had hit its computer systems.

But it said 90 percent of its factories were running normally on Monday after partial production stoppages at sites in France, Romania and Slovenia undertaken to prevent the spread of ransomware.

All Renault factories would be back to normal by the end of Monday except for the northern France plant in Douai which would resume production on Tuesday, a Renault spokesman said.