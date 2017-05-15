FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Putin warns of risks of governments creating hacking tools
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 15, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 3 months ago

Putin warns of risks of governments creating hacking tools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that intelligence services should be aware of the risks of creating software that can be used for malicious means, alluding to the WannaCry ransomware worm.

Putin was referring to reports that the hacking tool was originally developed by U.S. intelligence agency the National Security Agency, and stolen by hackers.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, where he is taking part in a conference, Putin said that Russian organisations had been affected, but that "there was no significant damage". He denied Russia was behind the malware. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.