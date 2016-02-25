FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cybersecurity start-up enSilo raises $19 mln
#Software
February 25, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Cybersecurity start-up enSilo raises $19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity firm enSilo said on Thursday it closed a $19 million financing round, bringing the total amount raised to date to $21 million.

Investors included Rembrandt Venture Partners, Carmel Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Founded 18 months ago, enSilo’s platform focuses on preventing data tampering and the theft of critical data from the system by external attackers.

The company said it will use the new funds to expand sales and marketing, and improve customer experience. Its real-time data protection platform is currently in use by several Fortune 100 companies along with leading defence contractors and payment solutions. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

