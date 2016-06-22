FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Senate votes down proposal to expand FBI surveillance powers
June 22, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate votes down proposal to expand FBI surveillance powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted down a Republican-backed proposal to expand the Federal Bureau of Investigation's secretive surveillance powers after the mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub last week.

The legislation would have broadened the type of telephone and internet records the FBI could request from companies like Alphabet Inc and Verizon without a warrant to include email metadata and some internet browsing activity. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

