China likely behind FDIC hacks from 2010-2013 -congressional report

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The Chinese government likely hacked computers at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2010, 2011 and 2013, according a congressional report that cited an internal investigation by the banking regulator.

"Even the former Chairwoman's computer had been hacked by a foreign government, likely the Chinese," staff at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology said in the report on Wednesday.