a year ago
G7 sets cybersecurity guidelines for financial sector
October 11, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

G7 sets cybersecurity guidelines for financial sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven industrial powers agreed to guidelines on how to protect the financial sector from cyber attacks, Japan's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The non-binding elements encapsulate best practices in cybersecurity for public and private financial sector entities of all sizes," the ministry said in a statement that accompanied the agreement between G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

