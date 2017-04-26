GE fixes bug in power software as researchers warn of grid hacks

April 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in equipment used in electric power systems after three New York University researchers said they identified a vulnerability that could be exploited to shut down parts of the electric grid.

"GE has been in contact with the researchers and are working with them to address this issue," company spokeswoman Annette Busateri said in an emailed statement. "We have been in the process of issuing notifications and providing product upgrades to our affected customer base on available firmware updates to address this issue." (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)