WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are
building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of
directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh’s account at
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, the Wall Street
Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
The charges, if filed, would target alleged Chinese
middlemen who prosecutors believed help North Korea orchestrate
the theft, the Journal said.
The current cases being pursued may not include charges
against North Korean officials, but would likely implicate North
Korea, the Journal reported, with the United States accusing a
foreign government of orchestrating one of the biggest bank
robberies of modern times.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)