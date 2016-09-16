Global central banks confirm formed task force on payments

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A committee of the world's major central banks said on Friday it has launched a task force to examine cyber security in global banking and to ensure protections are in place, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"Recent incidents of cyber fraud are of significant concern for the central banking community, and we are working to make sure there are adequate checks and balances in place at each stage of the payments process," Benoit Coeure, chairman of the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, part of the Bank for International Settlements, said in a statement.

Coeure added it was too soon to predict the result of the work that had just begun. Reuters reported the formation of the task force on Thursday.