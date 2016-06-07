FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI warned U.S. banks on cyber attacks after Bangladesh heist
June 7, 2016

FBI warned U.S. banks on cyber attacks after Bangladesh heist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last month urged banks to look for signs of possible cyber attacks in the wake of the massive heist at Bangladesh's central bank, asking them to hunt for technical clues that they have been targeted by the same group.

The private "Flash" notification, which provided technical information about the attacks, said a "malicious cyber group" had compromised the networks of multiple foreign banks.

"The actors have exploited vulnerabilities in the internal environments of the banks and initiated unauthorized monetary transfers over an international payment messaging system," the alert said.

The report did not identify specific victims. An FBI representative declined to elaborate on the report. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
