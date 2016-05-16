FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippine bank at centre of $81 mln heist names new president
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Philippine bank at centre of $81 mln heist names new president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, May 16 (Reuters) - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) said on Monday that its board has appointed a new president replacing Lorenzo Tan, who resigned but was cleared by the Philippine bank of any wrongdoing in a $81 million money laundering scandal.

Gil Buenaventura, currently president and CEO of state-run Development Bank of the Philippines, will take over as RCBC president and CEO from July 1, RCBC said in a statement.

The veteran banker is a former senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, one of the country’s three biggest lenders.

RCBC, the country’s ninth-largest lender by assets, said on May 6 that it had accepted the resignation of Tan.

In early February, unidentified hackers infiltrated the computers at the Bangladesh central bank and tried to transfer $951 million from its settlement account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Most transfers were blocked, but $81 million was sent to four accounts at a branch of RCBC and then moved through a remittance firm and later to casinos and gambling agents. Most of that money is missing.

The Philippine Senate is scheduled to resume its money-laundering probe on May 19. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.