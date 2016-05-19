FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Carper seeks information from SWIFT, NY Fed on cybersecurity
May 19, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Senator Carper seeks information from SWIFT, NY Fed on cybersecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, has sought information from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) on steps being taken to protect banks against cybersecurity threats following attacks on the network.

Carper requested that both answer questions and brief staff on how they are addressing these recent attacks as well as safeguarding against other potential threats by June 17. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

