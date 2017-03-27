FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
REFILE-Israeli companies to set up Latin American cyber defence centre
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 5 months ago

REFILE-Israeli companies to set up Latin American cyber defence centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - A group of Israeli companies led by state-owned defence contractor Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a deal worth tens of millions of dollars to establish a national cyber centre in an unnamed Latin American country.

The group will provide risk evaluation and establish an advanced monitor and defence centre against cyber-attacks, an information-sharing infrastructure, and a cyber-training program, IAI said on Monday.

IAI unit Elta Systems will oversee the project's implementation and will be joined by Check Point Software Technologies, CyberArk, Verint, Bynet, ECI, CyberX, ClearSky, BGProtect and Safebreach.

"In light of cyber threats targeting nations and states, we are seeing a growing demand by countries to protect themselves with a holistic cyber infrastructure," said Check Point President Amnon Bar-Lev. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.