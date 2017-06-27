By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 27
Tuesday to serve 5-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to
operating an illegal bitcoin exchange suspected of laundering
money for hackers and linked to a data breach at JPMorgan Chase
& Co.
Anthony Murgio, 33, of Tampa, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to
three conspiracy counts, including bank fraud and operating an
unlicensed money transmitting business. The sentence was roughly
half as long as prosecutors sought.
Murgio and co-conspirators were accused of having processed
millions of dollars from 2013 to 2015 into the virtual currency
bitcoin through the unlicensed exchange Coin.mx.
Prosecutors said many transactions were conducted by victims
of ransomware, a malicious software that locks up data unless
people pay "ransom" to unlock it. Cybercriminals often demand
ransom paid in bitcoin.
The alleged schemes also involved the takeover of a New
Jersey credit union to shield their activity. The credit union
was later liquidated.
"Mr. Murgio led an effort based on ambition and greed," and
constructed on a "pyramid of lies," U.S. District Judge Alison
Nathan in Manhattan said during the sentencing hearing.
Nathan imposed a sentence shorter than the 10 to 12-1/2
years recommended by prosecutors and federal guidelines, citing
Murgio's generosity to friends and support to his family.
Murgio unsuccessfully fought back tears and lost his
composure several times in expressing "enormous regret" for his
crimes, which the judge credited as genuine.
"I am wiser today than when the case began, and I am sorry
for all the damage I caused to so many people," Murgio said.
"Believing what I was doing was okay did not make it okay."
Murgio's lawyer Brian Klein emphasized how his client had
taken responsibility for his "grievous decisionmaking."
In contrast, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eun Choi pointed to the
ransomware victims in seeking a stiffer sentence.
"He exploited their desperation to personally profit from
them," she said.
Murgio's father, Michael, pleaded guilty last October to an
obstruction charge tied to the credit union.
Anthony Murgio was one of nine people criminally charged
following an investigation into the JPMorgan breach, which
exposed more than 83 million accounts.
Prosecutors said Coin.mx was owned by Gery Shalon, who was
extradited last June from Israel to face U.S. charges. He has
pleaded not guilty.
In March, a Manhattan jury convicted Florida software
engineer Yuri Lebedev and New Jersey pastor Trevon Gross of
scheming to help Coin.mx conceal its activities from banks and
regulators. They have yet to be sentenced.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)