NEW YORK A Florida man was sentenced on Tuesday
to 5-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to operating an
illegal bitcoin exchange suspected of laundering money for
hackers and linked to a data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Anthony Murgio, 33, of Tampa, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to
three conspiracy counts, including bank fraud and operating an
unlicensed money transmitting business. The sentence was roughly
half as long as prosecutors had sought.
Murgio and co-conspirators were accused of processing
millions of dollars from 2013 to 2015 into the virtual currency
bitcoin through the unlicensed exchange Coin.mx.
Prosecutors said many transactions were conducted by victims
of ransomware, a malicious software that locks up data unless
people pay "ransom" to unlock it. Cybercriminals often demand
ransom paid in bitcoin.
The alleged schemes also involved the takeover of a
since-liquidated New Jersey credit union to shield their
activity.
"Mr. Murgio led an effort based on ambition and greed," and
constructed on a "pyramid of lies," U.S. District Judge Alison
Nathan in Manhattan said during the sentencing hearing.
Murgio unsuccessfully fought back tears and lost his
composure several times in expressing "enormous regret" for his
crimes, which the judge credited as genuine.
"I am wiser today than when the case began, and I am sorry
for all the damage I caused to so many people," Murgio said.
"Believing what I was doing was OK did not make it OK."
Nathan cited Murgio's generosity to friends and support to
his family in imposing a term below the 10 to 12-1/2 years
recommended by prosecutors and federal guidelines.
Murgio's lawyer Brian Klein said he was pleased with the
reduction, after telling the judge that Murgio had taken
responsibility for his "grievous decisionmaking."
In contrast, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eun Choi faulted
Murgio's dealings with ransomware victims, saying: "He exploited
their desperation to personally profit from them."
A hearing on restitution and forfeiture was set for Sept. 1.
Murgio's father, Michael, pleaded guilty last October to an
obstruction charge tied to the credit union.
Nine people have been criminally charged following an
investigation into the JPMorgan breach, which exposed more than
83 million accounts.
Prosecutors said Coin.mx was owned by Gery Shalon, who
pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges after being extradited last
June from Israel.
In March, a jury in Manhattan convicted Florida software
engineer Yuri Lebedev and New Jersey pastor Trevon Gross of
scheming to conceal Coin.mx's activities from banks and
regulators. They have yet to be sentenced.
The case is U.S. v. Murgio et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00769.