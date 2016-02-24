FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama admin. hosts meeting with social media companies to combat extremism
February 24, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama admin. hosts meeting with social media companies to combat extremism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it had convened a meeting with social media companies and other groups to discuss ways to counter the use of cyberspace by militant extremists.

“The U.S. government recognizes that these private-sector actors, which include NGOs, social media companies, and content producers, have a crucial role to play in developing creative and effective ways to undermine terrorist recruiting and counter the call to violence,” department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
