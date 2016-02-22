FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top tech official at hacked U.S. personnel agency retires under pressure
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 22, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Top tech official at hacked U.S. personnel agency retires under pressure

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The top technology official at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced her retirement on Monday amid calls for her ouster by some Republican lawmakers.

Donna Seymour, chief information officer, said in an email to her colleagues that was seen by Reuters that leaving was a “very tough decision.” She added that she felt it was in the “agency’s best interest that my presence does not distract from the great work this team does every single day.”

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz had repeatedly called for Seymour’s resignation, lodging complaints that her mistakes helped lead to the OPM data breach disclosed last year that exposed the personal information of 22 million individuals. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.