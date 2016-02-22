Top tech official at hacked U.S. personnel agency retires under pressure

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The top technology official at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced her retirement on Monday amid calls for her ouster by some Republican lawmakers.

Donna Seymour, chief information officer, said in an email to her colleagues that was seen by Reuters that leaving was a “very tough decision.” She added that she felt it was in the “agency’s best interest that my presence does not distract from the great work this team does every single day.”

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz had repeatedly called for Seymour’s resignation, lodging complaints that her mistakes helped lead to the OPM data breach disclosed last year that exposed the personal information of 22 million individuals. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Dan Grebler)