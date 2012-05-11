Pentagon boosts contractor cybersecurity program

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said it is expanding a program aimed at boosting the computer-network security of its contractors to all eligible companies that volunteer to take part.
Expanded information-sharing between the Pentagon and the so-called defense industrial base is an important step to catch up with “widespread” cyber threats to U.S. national security, Ashton Carter, the deputy defense secretary, said in a statement.
Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick