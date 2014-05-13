REUTERS SUMMIT-DHS chief says confident U.S. cyber legislation will pass

(For other news from the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Cyber14)

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Congress is likely to pass cybersecurity legislation this summer, Jeh Johnson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday, citing growing consensus among lawmakers on the need to help industry share data with government about escalating attacks on computer networks.

Johnson told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit that he sees “a real bipartisan desire” to pass a bill after two years of unsuccessful attempts.

Among the elements Johnson said a bill should contain are some limited liability to protect companies that share information about cyber breaches.

Cybersecurity should not be the kind of "political hot potato" posed by other legislative areas, Johnson said, terming it "a good government, good business" issue.