UniCredit says does not know who was responsible for attack on data

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit does not know who was responsible for an attack on client data nor what the purpose of the attack was, the head of the lender's IT unit told Reuters on Wednesday.

Daniele Tonella also said none of the data accessed by the attackers allowed any financial transaction to be carried out.

The bank earlier said in a statement around 400,000 of its Italian customers were affected by unauthorised accesses of data, potentially including personal and bank account details. The attacks first occurred in September and October last year and then again in June and July of this year.

A source familiar with the matter said the bank had only become aware of the attacks between Monday and Tuesday.