Premera Blue Cross breached, 11 mln customers' data exposed -report

BOSTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Health insurer Premera Blue Cross said on Tuesday that it was a victim of a cyberattack that may have exposed bank account numbers and other personal data of 11 million customers, King 5 TV reported on its website. (kng5.tv/1GknWl6)

The insurer said it learned of the breach on Jan. 29 of this year but that the attack occurred on May 5, 2014. Data that may have been compromised includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and bank account information going back to as early as 2002, the broadcaster reported.

FBI spokesman Joshua Campbell told Reuters the agency is investigating the attack. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dan Grebler)