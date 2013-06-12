FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. charges eight for cybercrime targeting banks, gov't
June 12, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-U.S. charges eight for cybercrime targeting banks, gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in paragraph 3 to Automatic Data Processing instead of Automated Data Processing)

June 12 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New Jersey on Wednesday announced criminal charges against eight people accused of trying to steal at least $15 million from U.S. customers in an international cybercrime scheme targeting accounts at financial institutions and government agencies.

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said four of the defendants have been arrested, two are being pursued by law enforcement, and the other two, who are Ukrainian nationals, are at large.

Prosecutors said conspiring hackers gained unauthorized access to computer networks of more than a dozen entities including Automatic Data Processing Inc, Citigroup Inc , JPMorgan Chase & Co, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and the U.S. Department of Defense. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

