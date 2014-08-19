FBI probing reported theft of 1.2 bln Internet credentials

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a report by a U.S. cybersecurity firm that it uncovered some 1.2 billion Internet logins and passwords amassed by a Russian crime ring, the largest known collection of such stolen data.

Hold Security of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disclosed earlier this month that it had discovered the credentials, collected over several years from approximately 420,000 websites and other servers.

“The FBI is investigating the recently reported incident involving the potential compromise of numerous user names and passwords, and will provide additional information as the nature and scope of the incident becomes clearer,” agency spokesman Josh Campbell said on Tuesday via email.

Hold Security said on Aug. 5 that it obtained the credentials from a criminal gang that it has dubbed CyberVor, which focuses on stealing login credentials. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)