Security experts will tip consumers to cyber fraud
March 14, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

Security experts will tip consumers to cyber fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14(Reuters) - Internet security experts have set up a system to alert Americans when sensitive personal information such as social security numbers and online banking log-in credentials turn up in the hands of cyber fraudsters.

AllClear ID, an Austin, Texas-based company that provides identity theft protection, is offering the free service with help from the non-profit National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance. The NCFTA collects information on identity theft cases from member organizations that include law enforcement agencies, big Internet retailers, banks and computer security companies.

NCFTA members will pass on information about fraud that they suspect, witness or prevent directly to potential victims who sign up for the service from AllClear ID.

Consumers can enroll in the service, which is available over the web as well as through an iPhone app, at www.AllClearID.com.

Reporting By Jim Finkle

