FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
French agency warns of more cyber attacks after Renault, others
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 3 months ago

French agency warns of more cyber attacks after Renault, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French government cyber security agency ANSSI said on Monday carmaker Renault was not the only entity hit by the ransomware cyber attack at the end of last week and warned of other possible attacks soon.

"There are others," Guillaume Poupard, head of the agency, ANSSI, said. The government body was working with the victims on recovery.

Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.

The pace of the attack by a destructive virus dubbed WannaCry slowed late on Friday, after the so-called "ransomware" locked up more than 100,000 computers, demanding owners pay to $300 to $600 get their data back.

"We should expect similar attacks regularly in the coming days and weeks," Poupard said. "Attackers update their software ... other attackers will learn from the method and will carry out attacks".

French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.