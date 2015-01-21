FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French newspaper "Le Monde" says Twitter account hacked
January 21, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

French newspaper "Le Monde" says Twitter account hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - French newspaper “Le Monde” said its twitter account and publishing tool were hacked by a group called “Syrian Electronic Army.”

"The hackers managed to infiltrate our publishing tool before launching a denial of service," the newspaper said on its website. (bit.ly/1xvPrD5)

Le Monde sent out a tweet saying it has taken back control of its computers. “We apologize for any fraudulent posts on our behalf.”

Representatives at Le Monde and Twitter were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

