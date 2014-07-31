FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government warns retailers about malicious software
July 31, 2014

U.S. government warns retailers about malicious software

BOSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department Of Homeland Security warned retailers about a type of malicious software attacking point-of-sales systems, dubbed “Backoff”, that it said is undetectable by most types of anti-virus software.

The agency released a 10-page advisory about the payment-card-stealing virus Backoff on Thursday, saying it has been observed in at least three forensic investigations into breaches of payment systems.

The U.S. government has released reports on several types of malicious software that cybercriminals used to steal payment cards in the wake of last year’s unprecedented breach on Target Corp, which resulted in the theft of some 40 million payment card numbers.

Reporting by Jim Finkle, Editing by Franklin Paul

