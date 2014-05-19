FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Chinese indicted in U.S. for cyber spying on six U.S. companies
May 19, 2014

Five Chinese indicted in U.S. for cyber spying on six U.S. companies

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury has indicted five members of the Chinese military for allegedly cyber spying on American companies in the nuclear power, metals and solar products industries, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The military hackers conspired to steal information that would be useful to competitors of those companies in China, including state-owned companies there, the agency said.

Six American companies, including United States Steel Corp , Alcoa Inc and Allegheny Technologies Inc, and one labor union were victims of Chinese hacking attacks, U.S. officials said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bill Trott)

