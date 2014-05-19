FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: concerned that China cyber breaches continue
May 19, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

White House: concerned that China cyber breaches continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday the U.S. indictment of five Chinese military officers for allegedly hacking American companies and stealing trade secrets reflected U.S. concern that China has continued to engage in cyber spying against the United States.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Washington remained committed to having a productive relationship with Beijing and wanted to work with it to prevent further cybersecurity breaches from occurring. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech)

