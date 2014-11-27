FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cybergun launches 15.3 million euros capital increase
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cybergun launches 15.3 million euros capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cybergun SA :

* Launches 15.3 million euros capital increase

* Issue price is 0.33 euros per share

* Subscription period is from November 28 until December 12

* Capital increase will be for 75 percent subscribed for by Restarted Investment

* As result of capital increase Cybergun would have total share capital of 20.8 million euros

* As result of capital increase Restarted Investment would hold 11.4 million euros out of 20.8 million euros share capital of Cybergun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.