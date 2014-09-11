FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Cybergun AGM approves capital increase
September 11, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Cybergun AGM approves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “said” in second bullet)

Sept 10(Reuters) - Cybergun SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its AGM approved capital increase program

* Said capital increase consists of issuance of a maximum of 46.4 million new shares with discount of 0.01 euro compared to the closing price the day of obtaining a visa on the prospectus of the offer by the AMF

* Said capital increase will be guaranteed by Restarted Investment, now the largest shareholder with 22.14 pct stake in Cybergun

* Said capital increase will be finalized by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

