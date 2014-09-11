REFILE-BRIEF-Cybergun AGM approves capital increase

(Corrects spelling of “said” in second bullet)

* Said on Wednesday that its AGM approved capital increase program

* Said capital increase consists of issuance of a maximum of 46.4 million new shares with discount of 0.01 euro compared to the closing price the day of obtaining a visa on the prospectus of the offer by the AMF

* Said capital increase will be guaranteed by Restarted Investment, now the largest shareholder with 22.14 pct stake in Cybergun

* Said capital increase will be finalized by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon:

