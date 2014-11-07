U.S. bank regulator to boost cybersecurity exams for small banks

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. community banks and vendors providing services to them should expect more stringent exams to ensure they have adequate defenses against computer hackers, a top U.S. regulator said on Friday.

Smaller banks are particularly vulnerable through outside vendors on whom they often rely for expertise and technology support, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry told a community bankers conference at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.

“Not only do financial institutions need to have good controls over their own systems, they need to monitor the ways in which they connect to vendors” and how those vendors connect to still other vendors, he said.

Curry said his office would not look at every vendor but would examine those supporting a large number of banks and that “could therefore pose a systemic risk to the financial sector.”

He also said he supported legislative efforts to “level the playing field” between merchants and banks, which are often on the hook even it was the merchant’s computer system, not the bank’s own, that was breached.

Still, banks need to do more to protect themselves against the ever-evolving threat of computer hackers, and they should expect more detailed guidance and tougher exams from regulators, Curry told reporters after his talk.

Banks “get an ”A“ for effort” on defending themselves against computer breaches by hackers, Curry said, but it would take time to determine how effective the measures are. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)