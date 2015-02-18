FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI, Secret Service see no signs Carbanak attacked U.S. banks
February 18, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

FBI, Secret Service see no signs Carbanak attacked U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agencies said it appears that U.S. banks were not among those victimized by a cybercrime gang accused of masterminding a series of multimillion-dollar heists at financial institutions around the globe.

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab said on Saturday that it was working with Interpol, Europol and other authorities to uncover details on the series of cyber heists, which were launched by a gang known as Carbanak. The group infected computers of bank employees with spying software used to capture data that could be used to help it make fraudulent transfers and cash withdrawals.

”The FBI and USSS (U.S. Secret Service) have received no reports that Carbanak malware has affected the U.S. financial sector,“ the two agencies said in a joint private industry notification, or PIN, that was dated Monday and obtained by Reuters. ”But we continue to analyze investigative information as well as technical indicators released by private industry. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

