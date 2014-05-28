FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-As payment for spotting software flaws grows, HackerOne names new exec
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 28, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-As payment for spotting software flaws grows, HackerOne names new exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In last paragraph, corrects John Hering’s title to executive chairman of Lookout, not chief executive)

By Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28 (Reuters) - As a movement toward paying security researchers who report vulnerabilities in technology products gains steam, prominent advocates for the practice have recently left jobs at Microsoft and Facebook to pursue a venture-backed business coordinating the practice.

Katie Moussouris, credited for making Microsoft much more responsive to bug reports by researchers, said Wednesday she had joined startup HackerOne as chief policy officer, joining Alex Rice, a former Facebook product security chief. Rice, a co-founder and chief technology officer of HackerOne, had launched Facebook’s “bug bounty” program, as such plans are sometimes called.

HackerOne offers companies a free system for processing flaw reports. Those companies decide whether to pay the researchers and how much, and they can pay HackerOne for advice.

Other young companies, such as Bugcrowd and Synack, likewise coordinate attempts to find flaws for pay. The practice “is definitely gaining recognition from a lot of mainstream players,” Moussouris said.

Also on Wednesday, HackerOne said it had raised an investment of $9 million led by venture firm Benchmark, and that Benchmark partner Bill Gurley and John Hering, executive chairman of smartphone security company Lookout Inc, have joined its board. (Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.