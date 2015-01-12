FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. intelligence agency joins Twitter, hours before military account hacked
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 12, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. intelligence agency joins Twitter, hours before military account hacked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - There was surely no irony intended, but a new U.S. counterintelligence agency joined Twitter on Monday, just hours before news of the hacking of U.S. military Twitter and YouTube accounts.

“The National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) joins Twitter...we’ve said too much already!” tweeted the agency in its inaugural posting earlier on Monday.

The agency was formed late last year by U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper “to effectively integrate and align counterintelligence and security mission areas, and carry out counterintelligence and security responsibilities under a single organizational construct.”

In the hours after the agency’s inaugural tweet, Pentagon officials said social media feeds for U.S. Central Command had been hacked by people claiming sympathy with the Islamic State militant group being targeted in American bombing raids.

Central Command oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East. U.S. officials said its Twitter feed and YouTube accounts were suspended after being compromised.

But the world of social media keeps spinning. As of late Monday afternoon, the new NCSC Twitter account had amassed more than 1,200 followers.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.