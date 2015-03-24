FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House committee introduces 'threat-sharing' cybersecurity bill
March 24, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House committee introduces 'threat-sharing' cybersecurity bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee introduced on Tuesday its version of long-awaited legislation intended to enhance information sharing between private companies and intelligence agencies about cybersecurity threats.

Prompted in part by a wave of high-profile attacks on U.S. corporations by hackers, the Protecting Cyber Networks Act is intended to make it easier for companies to share data with the government to help prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

The intelligence panel is due to vote on the legislation on Thursday. If passed by the committee as expected, aides said they expect a vote in the full House in late April.

Similar legislation is also making its way through the Senate. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

