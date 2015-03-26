FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House committee advances 'threat-sharing' cybersecurity bill
March 26, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to advance a bill that would make it easier for companies to share information about cybersecurity threats with the government without the fear of lawsuits.

A committee spokesman said the panel approved the measure unanimously, by voice vote, during a closed meeting. The legislation is expected to come before the full House as soon as late April, after lawmakers return from a two-week early April recess. Similar legislation is making its way through the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)

