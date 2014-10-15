FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mozilla to disable encryption feature in next Firefox browser due to 'Poodle' bug
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Mozilla to disable encryption feature in next Firefox browser due to 'Poodle' bug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mozilla said it will disable Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption in the latest version of its Firefox web browser that will be released on Nov. 25 after a security bug called “Poodle” was discovered in a web encryption technology.

"By exploiting this vulnerability, an attacker can gain access to things like passwords and cookies, enabling him to access a user's private account data on a website," Mozilla said in its blog. (mzl.la/1DaxOwY)

SSL 3.0 will be disabled by default in Firefox 34, Mozilla said. The code to disable the security protocol will be available shortly via Mozilla Nightly, an in-development version of Mozilla’s browser.

Mozilla also said that Firefox 35 will support a generic Transport Layer Security (TLS) downgrade protection mechanism called SCSV (Signaling Cipher Suite Value), as a precautionary measure.

Servers supporting SCSV can prevent attacks that rely on insecure fallback.

The Poodle bug, which stands for Padding Oracle On Downloaded Legacy Encryption, was recently uncovered by Google Inc researchers. It could allow hackers to steal data from within an encrypted transaction. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.