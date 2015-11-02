FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two U.S. tech companies to pay more than $12 mln to settle claims -DOJ
November 2, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Two U.S. tech companies to pay more than $12 mln to settle claims -DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Two American technology firms, NetCracker Technology and Corp Computer Sciences Corp, have agreed to pay $11.4 million and $1.35 million respectively to resolve allegations they used individuals without security clearances on a defense contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The companies worked under a contract with the Defense Information Systems Agency to implement software used to help manage the telecommunications network used by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Justice Department said in a statement.

“From 2008 through 2013, NetCracker allegedly used employees without security clearances to perform work when it knew the contract required those individuals to have security clearances, resulting in CSC recklessly submitting false claims for payment to DISA,” it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

