U.S. charges Russian national in cyber conspiracy
#Daimler
June 2, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. charges Russian national in cyber conspiracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has filed a criminal complaint, accusing Russian national Evgeniy Mikhaylovich Bogachev of being a member of a cyber crime gang that sought to steal millions of dollars from U.S. consumers.

The suspect, who authorities said is also known as Lucky12345, is charged with writing computer code used to compromise banking systems and assist others in stealing banking credentials, according to court documents released on Monday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle and Aruna Viswanatha)

