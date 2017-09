WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Four members of a computer hacking ring were charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $100 million in Xbox technology, Apache helicopter training software and other intellectual property, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Two of the hackers pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)