Breakingviews: Bank cyberinsurance is overdue to come of age

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A high-profile hack at JPMorgan - to say nothing of monstrous breaches at Sony and Home Depot - has made cybersecurity a daily concern for executives at big banks and corporations. One partial protection is to take out insurance. It’s a confusing market, but growing fast. With a U.S. government campaign on top of all the publicity, coverage may become standard.

The recent break into the internal email servers of Sony Pictures and the subsequent WikiLeaks-like data dump, stated by the FBI to be the work of North Korean hackers opposed to a comedy depicting the assassination of Kim Jong Un, may prove costly as well as embarrassing. But the Japanese conglomerate already knows that the failure to secure personal data can be expensive: it shelled out $171 million to cover a 2011 breach of its PlayStation Network.

Yet that pales beside the possible fallout for a big bank like JPMorgan, which suffered a hack potentially exposing certain data for up to 83 million accounts. That’s where the government is focusing its efforts, with a Treasury official in December publicly urging banks to get insurance.

There are dozens of underwriters offering cyber-related cover. It’s a market on track to double in 2014 to $2 billion of gross premiums in the United States, according to Marsh & McLennan. The frequency of relevant events ticked up sharply last year to about 10 times the rate a decade ago, according to Advisen, a provider of data and analytics to insurers. Yet there are also dozens of different structures and definitions of insurance on offer.

That’s where efforts by the banks and Washington may combine to create a bigger, more standardized market for cyberinsurance. That would provide financial cover for at least some of the liabilities arising from hacks. And if the criteria for getting insurance include demonstrating a base level of what Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin called “cyber-hygiene” then it may also improve security, to a point.

But the bad guys are always going to be a step ahead. While governments no doubt want banks to have insurance, part of the motivation may also be to avoid ending up on the hook - just as the Feds have become for terror risks under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, which Congress failed to extend before the end of its last session of 2014.

The message to banks and insurers may be to get together and figure out coverage. But the companies involved still need to invest in cyber-protection and detection. Whether from North Korea or elsewhere, the threat will only increase in the coming year.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Sony Pictures canceled the release of a comedy depicting the fictional assassination of North Korea’s leader, Reuters reported on Dec. 18, in what appears to be a victory for Pyongyang and its abilities to wage cyberwarfare. Hackers who said they were incensed by the film attacked Sony last month, leaking confidential internal documents that drew global headlines and distributing unreleased films on the internet.

- Sony’s movie studio could face tens of millions of dollars in costs from the massive computer hack that hobbled its operations and exposed sensitive data, Reuters reported on Dec. 10, citing cybersecurity experts. The tab will be less than the $171 million Sony estimated for the breach of its PlayStation Network in 2011 because it does not appear to involve customer data, the experts said.

- Also in 2014, names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small business accounts were exposed when computer systems at JPMorgan were compromised by hackers. The bank revealed the scope of the previously disclosed breach on Oct. 2, saying that there was no evidence that account numbers, passwords, user IDs, birth dates or Social Security numbers had been stolen.

- Banks should consider cyberrisk insurance to help deal with the financial fallout from the growing threat of cyberattacks, a top U.S. official said on Dec. 2. “Ideally, we can imagine the growth of the cyberinsurance market as a mechanism that bolsters cyber-hygiene for banks across the board,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin told the Texas Banker’s Association at a cybersecurity conference.