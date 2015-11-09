Iran cyberspy group hit in coordinated European raids

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European authorities have taken action to shut down a cyber espionage operation linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard in the first operation of its kind since Tehran signed a nuclear treaty, according to security researchers who located computers used to launch attacks.

The hacker group - dubbed “Rocket Kitten” by security experts who have been hunting the hacker group since early 2014 - has mounted cyberattacks on high-profile political and defence figures globally since that time.

Researchers from U.S.-Israeli security firm Check Point Software declined to identify victims by name, but said they include members of the Saudi Royal Family, Israeli nuclear scientists, NATO officials, Iranian dissidents and even the wives of high-ranking generals from unnamed countries. (Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan)