Ex-tech manager at indicted money exchange pleads guilty to U.S. charge

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A former information technology manager at the defunct digital currency exchange Liberty Reserve pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge on Tuesday in New York, becoming the company’s fourth employee to do so since U.S. prosecutors shut it down in 2013.

Maxim Chukharev, 28, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. The plea came 16 months after U.S. authorities indicted Liberty Reserve and brought charges against seven of its employees.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has said the prosecution may be the largest international money laundering case ever brought by the United States.

Prosecutors have accused the exchange of helping criminals process more than $6 billion in money transfers and asserted that virtually its entire business was related to criminal activity, including drug trafficking, child pornography and computer hacking.

Co-founder Vladimir Kats pleaded guilty last year to charges of conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, while former accounts manager Azzedine El Amine and former information technology manager Mark Marmilev pleaded guilty earlier this year.

The three other individual defendants in the case remain abroad, including co-founder Arthur Budovsky, who is fighting extradition from Spain.

Chukharev is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces up to five years in prison. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Matthew Lewis)